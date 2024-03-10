Report: Patriots likely to take ‘big swing’ at 1 free agent WR

The New England Patriots are hunting for offensive weapons this offseason, and may have their eye on one in particular.

The Patriots are planning to take a “big swing” at signing Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Ridley is not the team’s only option at the position, but he is at or near the top of the list.

Wide receiver is clearly a spot of emphasis for the Patriots. Fowler notes they were involved in trade talks regarding Jerry Jeudy before the Denver Broncos reached an agreement to send him to Cleveland on Saturday.

The Patriots’ leading receiver in 2023, Demario Douglas, had just 561 receiving yards, and only three players on the roster had more than 400. They very clearly need weapons for whoever their quarterback is next season, and appear to view Ridley as a legitimate No. 1 option after he posted a 1,000-yard season last year. They are likely to have competition, however, and the Jaguars would still like to keep Ridley as well.