Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

January 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization.

The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a former offensive lineman, was the first Patriots draft pick of the Bill Belichick era and won three Super Bowl titles with the team.

Klemm does have NFL experience, having spent time coaching for the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. He has been heralded for his recruiting efforts at the college level and has also worked for SMU and UCLA.

Klemm would be yet another example of Belichick and the Patriots sticking to people they know when filling staff positions, for better or worse. The candidate considered the favorite for the offensive coordinator role fits that mold as well.

