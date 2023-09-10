Patriots had major technical difficulty during Tom Brady ceremony

The New England Patriots honored Tom Brady with a ceremony during halftime of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but many fans had no clue what was going on for a large portion of it.

The Patriots streamed the ceremony live on Patriots.com and their social media channels. For the first two minutes or so, there was no audio.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft welcomed Brady back to Gillette Stadium while the 65,000 fans in attendance showed their appreciation for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately, the audio feed was not working until Brady took the podium.

As you might expect, Patriots fans were not pleased.

Patriots fans were not happy with the sound crew at the start of the Tom Brady halftime ceremony pic.twitter.com/zPUHaXkX76 — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 10, 2023

The audio issues were straightened out by the time Brady spoke, so it could have been worse. Still, that is not what the Patriots wanted when welcoming back their most beloved player in franchise history.