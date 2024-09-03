Patriots have classy gesture for player who is out due to blood clots

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore will not play this season due to a health issue, but the team is still going to take care of him financially.

Barmore was hospitalized over the summer due to blood clots. That resulted in him being placed on the non-football injury list, which is used for players who are unable to play and practice as a result of conditions unrelated to football.

Teams are not required to pay players who are on the NFI list, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that the Patriots will pay Barmore his full salary for the 2024 season.

The #Patriots will do right by star DL Christian Barmore: Sources say they will pay his full salary for 2024, despite him being on the Non-Football Injury List. Teams are not required to pay players on NFI. New England will, as Barmore works his way back. pic.twitter.com/X4UoWnWHSz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2024

Barmore is one of New England’s best defensive players. He signed a 4-year, $83 million extension this offseason, but the new deal does not kick in until 2025. His base salary for this season is only $1.8 million, but the gesture is a classy one from the Patriots nevertheless. They and other teams have done the same for players in the past who were in a similar position to Barmore.

The 25-year-old Barmore is coming off the best season of his young career. In his third NFL campaign, he tallied 16 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks, both career-highs. The Patriots value him highly, so it makes sense that they want to pay him even when they do not have to.