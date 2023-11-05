Patriots make another costly mental error in latest loss

The New England Patriots keep making terrible mental mistakes, and they made another one Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots were about to get the ball back on a punt while trailing by 3, having forced the Commanders into a 4th and 2 situation with 2:29 to go. New England got good field position on the return, taking the ball to their own 43, but there was a big problem.

Patriots special team player Mack Wilson lined up offside on the punt, giving the Commanders a free first down and a chance to run more clock.

That might be the worst penalty of the year by the Patriots. Mack Wilson lined up offsides on 4th & 1. So rather than the punt, Washington now has a 1st down with 2:29 to go. Patriots have two timeout and the two-minute warning. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 5, 2023

The Patriots did end up getting a stop on the next set of downs, but the penalty cost them several seconds and their final timeout. It also cost them significant field position, as New England had to start the next drive from their own nine-yard line. Mac Jones wound up throwing an interception, sealing a 20-17 win for the Commanders.

One could argue that the Commanders deserved a break after falling victim to a questionable penalty call earlier in the game. Regardless, this is another example of the poor discipline that the Patriots have demonstrated for much of the season. It is often said that this is rare for Bill Belichick teams, but it has become distressingly common this year.