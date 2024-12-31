Patriots cut ex-Pro Bowl player ahead of season finale

The New England Patriots are moving on from a former Pro Bowl player with just one game remaining in their 2024 season.

Veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots claimed Ngakoue back in November after the former third-round pick was waived by the Baltimore Ravens. Ngakoue appeared in six games with New England and had 9 total tackles. He had 5 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games with the Ravens earlier this year.

Ngakoue played in New England’s 40-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He committed a roughing the passer penalty in the game.

Clear penalty from Patriots vet Yannick Ngakoue. Bad, unwise decision. pic.twitter.com/dNX0m1xlv3 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) December 28, 2024

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue has bounced around to several different teams. He has 70.5 sacks in his career. The 29-year-old will be free to join a contending team for the postseason if he clears waivers.