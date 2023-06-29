Report: Patriots still pursuing star WR after DeVante Parker extension

The New England Patriots made a surprising move on Wednesday when they signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a contract extension. Some took the deal to mean the Pats are out of the running for DeAndre Hopkins, but it does not sound like that is the case.

Parker signed a new 3-year contract that is worth up to $33 million. His base salary for 2023 has been lowered. While the full details have not been revealed, the deal almost certainly frees up salary cap space for New England in the short term.

According to multiple reports, the Parker extension will not preclude the Patriots from signing Hopkins. A team source confirmed that to Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com.

Does DeVante Parker's extension mean the Patriots are out on DeAndre Hopkins?@GregABedard shares what he's hearing on Boston Sports Tonight pic.twitter.com/bwlnKkSOMI — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 29, 2023

The Patriots are one of a few teams that seem to have legitimate interest in Hopkins, whom they hosted for a visit last week. As Bedard said, any salary cap obstacles can be easily navigated if Hopkins wants to play for Bill Belichick.

We know at least one team that is reportedly out of the running for Hopkins, so the Patriots may have less competition than initially expected.