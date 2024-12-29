Patriots player has strong message for ‘spoiled’ fans

New England Patriots fans were vocal in voicing their displeasure with the team during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and some veteran players did not appreciate it.

The Patriots fell to 3-13 on the season with their 40-7 loss to the Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. There were plenty of boos from the home fans during the game. There were also some “fire Mayo” chants from those who believe head coach Jerod Mayo needs to go.

Deatrich Wise Jr., who is in his eighth season with the Patriots, was asked about the boos. The veteran defensive lineman defended his coach.

“With all respect to Patriot Nation, they’re a little spoiled. We don’t appreciate the boos. We don’t appreciate the outburst (against Mayo),” Wise said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “If you’re a fan, be a fan with us through thick and thin.”

Fellow defensive lineman Davon Godchaux agreed with Wise.

“A lot of people can’t take (a rebuild). I know we don’t tank around here. We still want to win football games. But the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous,” Godchaux said. “The guy (is in) his first year, his first season. It’s not going to be golden. We didn’t expect to go win a Super Bowl this year. I get it, nobody wants to get beat 40-7, but the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous.”

Plenty of teams go through rebuilds without looking as horrible as the Patriots have over the past two seasons. The biggest issue on Sunday was that many players looked like they were not even trying to win the game. That is a poor reflection on Mayo.

Mayo has made plenty of mistakes in his first season as a head coach. One of them was the confusing way he handled the Patriots’ running back situation on Sunday.

It is unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft will fire Mayo after just one season. While it is a good sign for the 38-year-old coach that veteran players are sticking up for him, Kraft probably is not thrilled about fans being disgusted with the product on the field.