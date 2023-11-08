Report reveals 1 factor that could push Patriots to fire Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be coaching for his job on foreign soil.

The Patriots are headed to Europe for a Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

A defeat Sunday against the Colts would be the Patriots’ sixth over their last seven games. Losing might also be the impetus for Patriots ownership to consider replacing Belichick, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

The Globe report published Friday stated that it’s no longer seen as a certainty that Belichick will finish the season as the team’s head coach.

Robert Kraft and the ownership group are said to value the Germany game as “practically the team’s Super Bowl” given that the Patriots are all but eliminated from playoff contention. The Krafts “could make a move” to remove Belichick in the event of a loss.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo appears to be the favorite to serve as the team’s interim head coach in such a scenario.

Belichick is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future in New England. The 71-year-old coach gave one of his classic Belichick-ian answers when asked about his job security following the Patriots’ Sunday loss to the Commanders.

H/T NESN’s Adam London