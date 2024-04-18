Did Patriots GM drop hint about team’s draft preference?

The New England Patriots have a chance to land a potential franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they may feel that they could get that player by trading back, too.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf met with the media on Thursday and made one thing very clear — the team is listening to offers. While the odds still heavily favor New England selecting a quarterback at No. 3, Wolf said the Pats are “open for business in the first round and any round.”

#Patriots executive Eliot Wolf on holding the No. 3 pick: “We’re open for business… We have a lot of holes to fill through the draft and we feel the more picks we have the better.” Wolf also said the team can keep the No. 3 pick and not draft a QB. pic.twitter.com/uwxM6YbVkb — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 18, 2024

Wolf did indicate, however, that the Patriots would need to be blown away to trade the third overall pick. He said there have been discussions about moving back from No. 3 but that no team has offered a “bag” for the pick.

Following the press conference, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said his biggest takeaway is that the Patriots are genuinely hoping for a big offer for the No. 3 pick but are content using it on a quarterback.

My biggest takeaway from Eliot Wolf’s press conference: The Patriots still want a big trade offer for No. 3, but would be happy drafting a QB if the right offer doesn’t come pic.twitter.com/x22WZlpO6g — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 18, 2024

Caleb Williams is a lock to go first overall to the Chicago Bears. There is very little consensus on how the rest of the quarterbacks in the draft should be ranked, and as many as five others could be taken in the first round. If the Patriots would be happy with Michael Penix Jr., they might be willing to trade back. They would still need a significant offer from a team that is desperate for a QB, however.

There have been a lot of recent rumors that the Patriots are eyeing one specific quarterback at No. 3, but those reports could have been leaked by them or any other team for strategic purposes. We will not know for certain until the first round is underway next Thursday.