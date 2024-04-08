Patriots reporter predicts team will draft surprising QB at No. 3

The New England Patriots are in the process of trying to figure out which quarterback they want to select with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, and one longtime reporter thinks their decision could surprise a lot of fans.

In a mock draft that he published on Monday for Boston Sports Journal, Patriots reporter Mike Giardi predicted that the team will take JJ McCarthy with the No. 3 overall pick. Giardi said he knows “for a fact” that New England likes McCarthy.

“The question then becomes, how much? He is the youngest of the QBs in this draft, and his tape, while somewhat limited because of the type of team Michigan was, is good,” Giardi said of McCarthy. “He’s such a loose athlete and moves better than I had in my mind’s eye from watching him during the year. Is he ready to assume the number one chair from day one? Unlikely. But there’s no rush. His intelligence is right up at the top of this class, and fundamentally, McCarthy has a better base than (Drake) Maye.”

For what it’s worth, Giardi has Drake Maye going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders. There has been some talk that the Patriots are high on Maye, but perhaps they will not have an opportunity to pick him. If things unfold the way Giardi predicts, most people would be surprised that both Maye and McCarthy went ahead of Jayden Daniels.

This is not the first report we have heard about the Patriots eyeing McCarthy. Even if they feel the former Michigan star will not be ready to start as a rookie, they signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason to serve as a potential bridge option.

McCarthy seems to be generating more buzz than any other quarterback leading up to the draft. While that could change in the coming weeks, his stock continues to rise for now.