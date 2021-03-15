Patriots send great tweet amid free agent spending spree

The New England Patriots have begun their offseason spending spree, and the best reaction to Monday’s big moves may have come from the team’s official Twitter account.

Bill Belichick made a pair of big free agent signings on Monday when the Patriots agreed to deals with star tight end Jonnu Smith and nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Shortly after the news became public, the team’s official Twitter account shard a photo with no caption.

You may recognize the photo from last year’s virtual NFL Draft. ESPN had live cameras set up to capture the setups from every team’s head coach and general manager, and Belichick’s dog may as well have made one of the Patriots’ picks. You can see what happened here.

If Belichick’s dog is the one who decided to address the team’s need for a pass-catching tight end and interior lineman, he’s going to be even more endeared to fans in New England.