Patriots have reportedly discussed draft day swap with this team

The New England Patriots are likely exploring all of their options heading into the NFL Draft, which is why there have been so many conflicting reports about whether they want to trade up, back or stay put. If they do decide to move up, they have apparently contacted at least one team to get a feel for what it would cost.

Albert Breer of The MMQB published his final mock draft on Tuesday, and he projected that the Patriots will remain at No. 15 and draft Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. However, Breer noted that he could envision a scenario in which New England makes a trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up to No. 8 — especially if Justin Fields falls that far. Not only that, but the reporter says “some groundwork has been done on what a deal might look like.”

If that is accurate, it means the Patriots have discussed specifics of a trade with at least one team. They have likely contacted others as well.

No one seems to know the Patriots’ intentions, which is exactly how Bill Belichick wants it. ESPN’s Todd McShay said this week that he has heard New England is more likely to trade down than up. A separate report claimed the Pats are watching closely to see how far Fields falls and are prepared to move up.

Belichick added more intrigue to the situation with a quote he had about the Patriots’ draft plans, but the coach has been notoriously unpredictable on draft day.