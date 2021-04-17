Bill Belichick has interesting quote about Patriots’ draft plans

The New England Patriots are at an interesting spot in the NFL Draft, holding the No. 15 pick. That means the team could theoretically move up a few spots if it wanted to without giving up an unbearable haul of future picks.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known for tipping his hand, but he did offer an interesting comment on the team’s thinking surrounding the draft pick.

Bill Belichick asked how many different scenarios the Patriots prepare for. He gave some general thoughts about staying at 15, moving up, and moving down, but did give one specific example. "Maybe there's a player at 12, 13 that you expected to be gone in the top 6, 7." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 15, 2021

A little bit later in the answer he mentioned "I'm just picking numbers at random here." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 15, 2021

For whatever it’s worth, the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers hold picks 12 and 13. Belichick probably wouldn’t telegraph those intentions so obviously, though.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the Patriots potentially moving up for a quarterback. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels showing up for a high-profile pro day didn’t do much to quiet that. However, there’s also some growing thought that Cam Newton might be a point of confidence for the team. The Patriots, like every team, have a responsibility to prepare for a number of different scenarios. Drafting a quarterback isn’t out of the question here.