Bill Belichick has interesting quote about Patriots’ draft plans

April 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are at an interesting spot in the NFL Draft, holding the No. 15 pick. That means the team could theoretically move up a few spots if it wanted to without giving up an unbearable haul of future picks.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known for tipping his hand, but he did offer an interesting comment on the team’s thinking surrounding the draft pick.

For whatever it’s worth, the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers hold picks 12 and 13. Belichick probably wouldn’t telegraph those intentions so obviously, though.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the Patriots potentially moving up for a quarterback. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels showing up for a high-profile pro day didn’t do much to quiet that. However, there’s also some growing thought that Cam Newton might be a point of confidence for the team. The Patriots, like every team, have a responsibility to prepare for a number of different scenarios. Drafting a quarterback isn’t out of the question here.

