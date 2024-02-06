Patriots hire ex-Giants head coach as assistant

The New England Patriots have added a former New York Giants head coach to their staff.

Ben McAdoo has agreed to a deal to join Jerod Mayo’s staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The news of McAdoo and the Patriots having mutual interest was first reported last week by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who says McAdoo’s official title in New England will be senior offensive assistant.

Deal is effectively done—the Patriots have hired ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo. Sources say his title will be senior offensive assistant. He'll obviously work closely with new OC Alex Van Pelt. The two were together in Green Bay, with Pats exec Eliot Wolf. https://t.co/NvuVC4uIml — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2024

McAdoo is expected to work closely with Alex Van Pelt, whom the Patriots recently hired as their new offensive coordinator.

McAdoo is best remembered for his tenure as the head coach of the Giants, which lasted less than two years in 2016 and 2017. He went 13-15 and made headlines when he ended Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts by benching the former quarterback in favor of Geno Smith.

Since being fired by the Giants, McAdoo’s only significant NFL job was as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

The Patriots are overhauling their coaching staff now that they have moved on from Bill Belichick. The 37-year-old Mayo has no prior head coach experience, which is likely one reason New England seems to be placing an emphasis on surrounding him with experienced assistants.