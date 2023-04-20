Patriots host interesting QB for visit

The New England Patriots appear to be committed to Mac Jones for at least one more season, but they are apparently still doing their homework on the top quarterbacks available in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Patriots hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for a visit on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. With New England scheduled to pick at No. 14, the decision is being viewed as “due diligence.”

It is very possible that Levis will still be available when the Patriots are on the clock. There are not many teams outside of the top five that need a quarterback. If Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson are all picked ahead of Levis and go in the top five, there is a good chance Levis will fall to the middle or bottom part of the first round.

The bigger question is whether the Patriots would actually use a first-round pick on a quarterback just two years after they drafted Jones 15th overall. A recent report claimed Bill Belichick shopped Jones in trade talks, though some who cover the team view it as highly unlikely that New England will move on from Jones after just two seasons. Of course, that does not mean they are opposed to drafting an insurance plan in case Jones struggles again in his third year.

Belichick did his homework on top QB prospects even when Tom Brady was still with the Patriots, so the decision to host Levis for a visit does not mean the 70-year-old coach has soured on Jones. It could, however, be another way Belichick is trying to send a message to the former Alabama star.