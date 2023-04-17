Report offers strong hint about Patriots’ plans for Mac Jones

There have been a variety of rumors this offseason regarding Mac Jones’ future with the New England Patriots, but we now have yet another reason to believe the quarterback is not going anywhere.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared an interesting piece of information about the Jones situation in his latest quick-hits column. The longtime Patriots reporter said he spoke with people close to the Alabama football program who believe the opportunity to work with Jones is one of the biggest reasons O’Brien returned to New England to serve as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator.

Why is that noteworthy? A recent report claimed Belichick has shopped Jones to QB-needy teams in trade talks this offseason. The Patriots hired O’Brien on Jan. 24. It would stand to reason that O’Brien expressed to Belichick that he wants to work with Jones. If Belichick called other teams to gauge their interest in Jones, he would have done so after bringing O’Brien back. That seems like it would have been an issue for O’Brien, especially if the coach is excited to work with Jones.

O’Brien and Jones worked together briefly at Alabama before Jones entered the 2021 NFL Draft. It is hardly a secret that Jones wanted the Patriots to hire O’Brien. Belichick likely brought in O’Brien to give Jones one last chance to prove he can succeed with the proper coaching staff in place. If Jones struggles again, there will be no scapegoat.

Belichick probably listened to any trade inquiries for Jones, but we doubt he initiated the talks. One line of thinking is that he may have been trying to send a message to the former first-round pick, though even that seems farfetched given the new information about O’Brien.