Patriots CB in disbelief over pass interference call that went against him

The New England Patriots got burned Sunday by a questionable call that could have cost them a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots lost to the Seahawks 23-20 in overtime at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

After settling for a punt to open the OT period, the Patriots needed a stop to prolong the game.

The Seahawks had 1st-and-10 from their own 31 when quarterback Geno Smith tried to connect with wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a 20-yard gain. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was covering Lockett on the play, was flagged for defensive pass interference.

🚨WORST CALL OF THE WEEK🚨 The #NFL refs called this defensive pass interference on the #Patriots, though the defender clearly looked back and did everything right. 😳😳😳 THE REFS HAVE COMPLETELY BOTCHED THE GAME FOR NEW ENGLAND

pic.twitter.com/fgySJTmHMB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 15, 2024

The Seahawks got an automatic first down and ended up scoring a game-winning field goal a few plays later.

Jones was fuming after the game. The Patriots defender firmly believed that he had made a legal contest on the ball. He also told reporters after the game that Lockett himself admitted Jones’ defense “wasn’t a penalty.”

“Straight up, that’s what [Tyler Lockett] told me,” Jones said. “It sucks because I feel like that was the play of the game.”

Jonathan Jones said Tyler Lockett told him that his DPI in overtime “wasn’t a penalty.” “Straight up, that’s what he told me. It sucks because I feel like that was the play of the game.” pic.twitter.com/6vk5894N17 — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) September 15, 2024

Jones also posted a snapshot of the play on Instagram.

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones had said in the locker room that Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told him he didn’t think it was defensive pass interference in overtime. Jones, who said he was hoping to hear an explanation from the NFL, also posted this on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/q6coODtLWl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2024

There’s no guarantee that the Patriots would have won had the play been ruled the team’s way. All the Seahawks needed was a field goal to win it in overtime.

But all most fans want is for the players to be the ones to decide the outcome of games rather than potentially incorrect calls.

