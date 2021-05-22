Report: Patriots have had internal discussions about Julio Jones trade

The New England Patriots appear to be at least somewhat interested in trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the Patriots have had “internal discussions” about trading for Jones. The seriousness of those discussions was unclear.

Can't speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the #Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver. The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 22, 2021

The seriousness of those discussions weren’t made known to me so I shall not speculate. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 22, 2021

The Patriots have been named as a possible Jones destination because the fit seems to work. They have the cap space to theoretically take on Jones’ $15.3 million salary, and they’re in serious need of offensive playmakers. The price to acquire Jones likely wouldn’t be particularly prohibitive either, with the Falcons in dire need of cap space.

There’s been some talk that Jones might be interested in joining the Patriots for this specific reason. If that’s the case, he’d probably welcome a deal.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0