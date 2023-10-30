Patriots get worse injury news than expected on top WR

The New England Patriots have lost another one of their top players to a season-ending injury.

Kendrick Bourne suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported after the game that the Patriots were hopeful Bourne sustained an MCL injury based on initial tests, but an MRI on Monday revealed that the situation is worse than that.

Bourne has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL, source says. Frustrating end to a promising season for the veteran receiver. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2023

That is another major blow in what has already been a terrible season for the Patriots. Bourne was the team’s leading receiver through eight games with 37 catches for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. New England already had arguably the worst group of skill-position players in the NFL, and it just got even worse.

The Patriots have also lost pass-rusher Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez — their two best defensive players — to injuries. Gonzalez likely will not return in 2023 with a shoulder injury, while Judon has a chance to play late in the year after undergoing surgery for a torn biceps. Though, there will probably be no point to the 31-year-old returning given where things stand.

New England fell to 2-6 with their 31-17 loss to Miami on Sunday. Bill Belichick’s future has been called into question amid the disastrous season.