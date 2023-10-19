Patriots insider reveals team’s stance on tanking

The New England Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the NFL through the first six games of the season, and it is fair to wonder if some with the organization would like it to stay that way.

With the Patriots looking like they need a total rebuild, there is a belief that the best thing for their future would be having a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Head coach Bill Belichick has insisted he will continue to evaluate all areas of the team in an effort to right the ship. According to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal, there are people with the Patriots who are not rooting for a big turnaround.

“Plenty of folks in the upper reaches of the building would rather have more losses than a win or two that could cost draft positioning,” Giardi wrote on Wednesday. “In fact, some are already talking about next year. That’s what 1-5 will do for you.”

In other words, some members of the Patriots’ front office agree with the majority of the fan base that tanking is the best option.

Belichick is not going to tank, at least in the traditional sense. He has cemented himself as arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, but his legacy has undoubtedly taken a hit since Tom Brady left the Patriots. His shine will be dulled even more if New England wins only three or four games this season.

There is also Don Shula’s record, which is looking less attainable for Belichick by the day. The 71-year-old coach has been stuck at 330 career victories, including playoffs. He needs 17 more tie Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history. From a personal standpoint, every win counts for Belichick at this stage of his career.

A recent report shed some light on how Patriots owner Robert Kraft feels about the current state of his team. It is hard to imagine he or anyone else in the building has much faith in this year’s roster. The reality is the Patriots may not have to tank in order to have a top-five pick in next year’s draft.