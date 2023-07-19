Patriots working out former Super Bowl-winning running back

The New England Patriots remain interested in adding more depth at the running back position, and they may look to a former Super Bowl champion to provide it.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is working out for the Patriots on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources. Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson fairly entrenched as the lead back, but clearly have some reservations about giving him a huge workload. Bringing in someone like Fournette to share the burden with him seems to be a goal of theirs, as they have also been linked to Dalvin Cook. Fournette would be less expensive and would not expect as large a role.

Fournette spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers, though his role was somewhat limited in 2022. He still tallied 1,191 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, however.