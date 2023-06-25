 Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook’s Twitter activity sparks speculation about potential landing spot

June 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dalvin Cook smiles

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Photo Credit: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook appears to be having fun sparking speculation about potential landing spots via his social media activity.

On Saturday, Twitter users noticed that Cook seemed to be playing up links to the New England Patriots though his activity. Cook liked several tweets linking him to the Patriots, and he also retweeted a clip from “The Pat McAfee Show” that discussed Cook’s potential fit in New England.

To be fair, Cook has liked a number of tweets linking him to the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, too. Generally, if some team’s fans try to recruit him, he gives them a nod through his Twitter activity.

Could the Patriots be a realistic landing spot for Cook? He would have to share the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson, but he could also have the chance to pair up with one player he has talked about doing so with. However, it should be noted that he has verbally said that one other team is an ideal fit for his talents.

Cook was released by the Vikings earlier this month for financial reasons. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games season.

Dalvin CookNew England Patriots
