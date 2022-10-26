 Skip to main content
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

October 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job.

Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.

Bailey Zappe played well in his two starts prior to the Bears game. The Patriots defeated their opponents by a combined score of 67-15, which is why fans in New England turned on Jones so quickly when he struggled on Monday. The “Zappe!” chants at Gillette Stadium started in the first quarter. Jones had a classy response after New England’s 33-14 loss.

The Patriots were trailing 10-0 at the time Zappe replaced Jones on Monday. The rookie led two quick touchdown drives to put them up 14-10, but things went downhill from there. He finished the game with two interceptions.

Jones has been making his way back from an ankle injury. He appears fully healthy. While Bill Belichick has said very little about his team’s so-called QB controversy, it seems as though he still believes in Jones.

