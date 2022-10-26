Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job.

Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

Bailey Zappe played well in his two starts prior to the Bears game. The Patriots defeated their opponents by a combined score of 67-15, which is why fans in New England turned on Jones so quickly when he struggled on Monday. The “Zappe!” chants at Gillette Stadium started in the first quarter. Jones had a classy response after New England’s 33-14 loss.

The Patriots were trailing 10-0 at the time Zappe replaced Jones on Monday. The rookie led two quick touchdown drives to put them up 14-10, but things went downhill from there. He finished the game with two interceptions.

Jones has been making his way back from an ankle injury. He appears fully healthy. While Bill Belichick has said very little about his team’s so-called QB controversy, it seems as though he still believes in Jones.