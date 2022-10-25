Mac Jones has classy response to Bailey Zappe chants

Mac Jones may not be playing good football this season, but at least he is handling things like a pro — at least publicly.

Jones returned on Monday from a sprained ankle and got the start in the New England Patriots’ game against the Chicago Bears. He played poorly for the Pats’ first three possessions and was benched for Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception. Fans had been chanting for Zappe by that point.

Zappe came in and immediately gave the Patriots some life, leading two touchdown drives before sputtering in a 33-14 loss.

After the game, Jones did not show any bitterness regarding the quarterback switch. He said that was the plan entering the game and that he did not have any hard feelings.

Mac Jones on being pulled from tonight’s game: “I knew what the plan was. … There are no hard feelings or anything.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 25, 2022

Jones also addressed the Zappe chants from the fans. He acknowledged that he needs to play better so fans don’t chant for the backup.

Mac Jones said Bill Belichick was good about communicating before the game that two QBs would play. Jones on the Zappe chants: “I definitely want to play better. I’ve just got to do better at my job. That’s all I can control.” pic.twitter.com/r4hb73GHS6 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 25, 2022

Perhaps the quarterback switch was good for the team and its fans. The fans got to see that maybe Zappe isn’t the magical answer he appeared to be when he led consecutive touchdown drives. Maybe Zappe’s second-half struggles are enough to quiet the chatter, which will allow the Patriots to give Jones a better opportunity in Week 8.