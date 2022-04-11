Patriots OT has interesting weight incentives in his contract

The New England Patriots are doing their best to get an important offensive player to keep his weight in check.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported on Sunday that Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown has some interesting weight incentives (totaling $750,000 all in all) written into his new two-year contract with the team. The incentives apply to both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Here are the details (according to Reiss):

385 pounds or less on first day of offseason program — $150,000 375 pounds or less on June 1 — $75,000 365 pounds or less on July 15 — $75,000 365 pounds or less each Thursday during the season — $25,000 per week

Brown also has some other playing-time and perfomance-based incentives that you can read about in Reiss’ full piece here.

Brown, a Pro Bowler in 2019 who started nine total games for the Patriots in 2021 after being acquired midseason, is officially listed at 380 pounds. That makes him the heaviest player on New England’s roster as well as one of the heaviest players in the entire NFL.

The 28-year-old Brown will be relied upon as the Patriots’ starting right tackle next season. In addition to potentially putting some extra money in his pocket, Brown’s overall health should benefit from the incentives too. Though not related to his weight, Brown said he had a scary near-death experience last season.

Photo: Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports