Trent Brown opens up about near-death experience following IV mishap

Trent Brown is back in action for the New England Patriots and feeling good. That’s a major turnaround from where he was a year ago.

Brown was a big free agent signing for the Raiders in 2019. He was in his second season with them last year when he had a serious medical scare.

Prior to the Raiders’ game against the Cleveland Browns, Brown was getting his usual pregame IV. However, an air bubble got into his bloodstream. He was rushed to the hospital, where he spent a few days, and he missed the rest of the season.

Brown discussed the matter during a meeting with the media on Tuesday.

“To pass out and almost go into cardiac arrest was crazy,” Brown said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I almost died, so it was scary. I was in Cleveland by myself in the hospital for a few days.”

The 27-year-old says the issue had him so concerned that he even pondered retirement.

“I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retirement. It was that scary,” Brown said. “I was about to be done with it.”

Brown started to turn a corner and about eight months later says he finally felt back to normal. He was traded back to New England over the offseason and got hurt in Week 1. The Patriots activated Brown off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 win over the Browns. Now he’s back contributing on the football team and feeling good, and his Patriots are 6-4 and rolling.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) arrives at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports