Patriots re-sign Cam Newton on one-year deal

Cam Newton did very little last season to prove he is still capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, but the New England Patriots still feel like he has something to offer.

Newton has agreed to re-sign with the Patriots on a one-year deal, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $14 million.

Newton struggled in 2020, finishing with 2,657 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He did, however, sign with New England very late in what was already a shortened offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newton also missed time early in the year after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Patriots have been linked to a number of veteran quarterbacks this offseason like Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, but Newton is familiar with the offense and a very inexpensive option. Bill Belichick may also be planning to draft a quarterback and have Newton compete for the starting job.

Newton will certainly be plenty motivated to prove himself after he failed to do so last season. He’s already been going through some unique offseason workouts, so we’ll see if that pays off.