Longtime Patriots reporter links Bill Belichick to 1 NFC team

Bill Belichick is less likely by the day to be back with the New England Patriots next season, which has led to the question of whether he has any interest in coaching another team. It sounds like a new potential suitor has entered the mix.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe wrote on on Tuesday that he views the Carolina Panthers as a team to watch should Belichick coach outside of New England in 2024. The longtime Patriots reporter noted that he was not merely sharing his opinion but rather sharing information “based on conversations with league sources who know the coaching market and know Belichick.”

Volin laid out several reasons why the Panthers might be a good fit for Belichick. Among them are that owner David Tepper has deep pockets and is looking to generate a buzz. Carolina is also expected to fire general manager Scott Fitterer, which could open up more avenues for Belichick to make his mark on the organization.

Of course, the Panthers are 1-10 and the worst team in the NFL. They also do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft because they traded up to select Bryce Young. Belichick has to be motivated at least in part by the fact that he needs only 16 more victories to tie Don Shula as the winningest coach of all time. Is Carolina really the best place to chase that record?

Volin said he has gotten the sense that it is “very much on the table.” He also believes there will be other coaching opportunities available to Belichick, with the Atlanta Falcons another “strong possibility.”

Of course, the Patriots still have Belichick under contract. They will probably want draft-pick compensation if they part ways with him. Would the Panthers be willing to give up another pick or two after surrendering a haul to get Young? That is another question that would need to be answered.

There have already been rumors that one AFC team is the favorite to land Belichick should he part ways with the Patriots. That team would give him a much better chance to win right away than the Panthers.