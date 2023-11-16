Report: 1 team viewed as favorite for Bill Belichick if he leaves Patriots

Bill Belichick seems closer than ever to parting ways with the New England Patriots, and many believe he will continue to coach next season even if he is fired. One longtime NFL insider says a favorite to land Belichick in 2024 has already emerged.

Longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers says he was told by a “well-placed source” that the Los Angeles Chargers make the most sense for Belichick if the 71-year-old leaves New England. In addition to the obvious draws like the weather in California, Myers cites the fact that the Chargers have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert and are ready to contend now.

There are a few different schools of thought with regard to Belichick’s future. One is that he has been in the same place for more than two decades and is unlikely to want a fresh start with a new team at his age. Another is that Belichick is just 16 wins shy of tying Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history. If the Patriots are not going to give him a chance to hit that mark, he may want to spend a couple of seasons elsewhere pursuing the record.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said this week that he has heard Belichick is planning to leave the Patriots and his next location has already been determined. Orlovsky shared that rumor in response to a report claiming people familiar with the Patriots believe Belichick will not be back in 2024.

The Chargers head coach job is certainly one that could open in the coming months. There were rumblings that Brandon Staley might be fired following L.A.’s historic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs last season. The Chargers are 4-5 heading into Week 11, and players have not seemed thrilled with the coaching staff.

If Belichick is fired by the Patriots and wants to continue coaching, he will likely have multiple offers. Even if he has not shown he can contend for a Super Bowl without Tom Brady, he is still viewed as a defensive mastermind and one of the greatest coaches of all time.