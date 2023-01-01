Patriots screwed by terrible forward progress call against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins caught a huge break early in their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert fumbled on Miami’s opening drive, and there was a clear recovery by the Patriots. The Dolphins retained possession, however, and Bill Belichick was unable to challenge the play. That is because the referees inexplicably ruled that Mostert’s forward progress was stopped.

You can see the play below:

Officials ruled forward progress was stopped before Raheem Mostert fumbled. What?! pic.twitter.com/isGJaswP9B — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 1, 2023

Mostert broke a tackle and was clearly falling forward at the time the ball came loose. His forward progress was not even close to being stopped. Belichick and the Patriots had every right to be furious about the ruling.

To make matters worse, the Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last week when another controversial forward progress call went against them. Pats running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball in the red zone, but it appeared he was being driven back when he lost possession (video here).

You can easily argue that both calls should have gone New England’s way.