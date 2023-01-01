Report reveals Tua Tagovailoa’s plan for remainder of season

Tua Tagovailoa did not play in Week 17 due to another concussion, and many have wondered if the Miami Dolphins quarterback will shut it down for the remainder of the season. That is not Tagovailoa’s plan.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said Sunday that Tagovailoa wants to return for the playoffs if the Dolphins qualify. That would seem to indicate that the former Alabama star does not expect to play in Miami’s season finale against the New York Jets next week.

“Tua does plan to play again this year if they make the playoffs,” Glazer said. “He would like to play this year if they make the playoffs.”

The Dolphins entered Sunday in seventh in the AFC and in control of their own destiny.

Glazer said the Dolphins sent Tagovailoa for a concussion check on Monday because he could not remember certain plays from last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers while reviewing film. Tua appeared to suffer his latest concussion when his head bounced off the turf late in the first half of that game. He played the rest of the way and threw three interceptions in Miami’s 26-0 loss.

Tagovailoa has had some frightening injury moments this season, but the 24-year-old apparently is not listening to those who think he should retire.