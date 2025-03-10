Patriots sign Super Bowl champion CB in free agency

The New England Patriots entered free agency with more money to spend than any team in the NFL, and they wasted no time spreading it around.

The Patriots have agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis, according to multiple reports. Davis will receive $34.5 million guaranteed.

Davis, a second-round pick in 2018, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a full-time starter and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was traded to the Lions last offseason. He started 13 games in Detroit and had 56 total tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble. Davis suffered a fractured jaw in Week 15 and had a chance to return if the Lions reached the NFC Championship Game, but they lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Patriots should now have one of the best cornerback duos in football. Christian Gonzalez, their 2023 first-round pick, has been one of the lone bright spots in New England over the past two seasons and looked like a true shutdown corner.

In addition to Davis, the Patriots on Monday agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.

New England had roughly $120 million in available salary cap space at the start of free agency. Head coach Mike Vrabel and the new regime have already spent a good portion of it to beef up the team’s defense.