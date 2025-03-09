Patriots sign former Pro Bowl pass rusher in free agency

The New England Patriots have added a premium pass rusher in free agency.

The Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3-year, $43.5 million deal that calls for $26 million guaranteed. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the deal can be worth up to $48 million.

Landry had spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans until now. He was a second-round pick in 2018 and had 9 sacks in 17 games last season and 10.5 sacks in 17 games the year before. He missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

Harold Landry III is your newest Patriot. Among edge defenders in 2024:



🔵 9.0 sacks (T-16th)

🔴 26 run stops (6th)

🔵 12 TFLs (T-6th)

🔴 82.2 run defense grade (5th) pic.twitter.com/ZeHxc2zaON — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 9, 2025

Landry has had 31.5 sacks over the last three seasons he played, including a career-high 12 in 2021. The Patriots probably recognize that Landry’s numbers fell off the last two seasons, but the team had plenty of money to spend, and they want to improve.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also was Landry’s head coach for every season in Tennessee except last season. Vrabel is likely confident he will be able to bring the most out of the 28-year-old.