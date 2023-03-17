 Skip to main content
Patriots sign TE away from AFC East rival

March 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have added a new tight end with whom they are quite familiar.

Veteran tight end Mike Gesicki on Friday agreed to a contract with the Patriots. The deal is worth up to $9 million for one season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Gesicki was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his career in Miami. The veteran caught just 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he was a lot more productive before Mike McDaniel took over as head coach of the Dolphins.

In 2021, Gesicki hauled in 73 passes for 780 yards, which were both career highs.

Like he does with many other AFC East opponents, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has had high praise for Gesicki over the years. There is also familiarity between Gesicki and Bill O’Brien. The Patriots offensive coordinator recruited Gesicki to Penn State before Gesicki committed to the Nittany Lions in 2014. O’Brien left to become the head coach of the Houston Texans before he had a chance to coach the tight end.

The Patriots traded Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week, so Gesicki should step right into a starting role. He and Hunter Henry will likely be New England’s two primary tight ends.

Article Tags

Mike GesickiNew England Patriots
