Patriots may have 1 way to get out of Stefon Diggs contract

The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a huge contract during the offseason, and some are wondering if they regret that move after the way the star wide receiver made headlines this week. There has also been some speculation that the Patriots could try to get out of the deal.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March. The deal is fairly team-friendly, however, with only $1.7 million guaranteed beyond the 2025 season.

As Ben Volin of the Boston Globe noted on Friday, Diggs’ contract also includes a $12 million signing bonus. The Patriots have already paid Diggs $4 million of that, with another $4 million due in October and the final $4 million next March. However, even the signing bonus is contingent upon Diggs passing a physical.

Volin said it is unclear whether Diggs has taken his physical yet. If not, there is a world in which the Patriots could fail him and recoup their money. Though, that outcome seems unrealistic.

Most of the guarantees in Diggs’ contract are subject to offsets if the 31-year-old signs with another team. That means the Patriots would not be on the hook for the money if they were to release Diggs and he signed elsewhere.

Diggs flashed a pink substance in party boat video

A video circulated online this week showing Diggs partying on a boat. Diggs seemingly was on the boat with his girlfriend, music performer Cardi B. The two were said to have been in the Miami, Fla., area, and the video may have stemmed from Memorial Day on Monday.

In one video, girls are seen bouncing their rear ends against each other while dancing.

In another video, Diggs is seen talking with three women gathered around him. Diggs then breaks out a baggie that contains a pink substance.

“Take that. Don’t take all of it. Y’all go have some fun … and come back and see me,” Diggs appears to say.

Volin notes that there is almost no chance the Patriots would be able to discipline Diggs or cut him based solely on the video, as there is no way of knowing for certain what the substance was. Even if Diggs was engaging in some type of illegal activity, it would be almost impossible to prove.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel not happy with Diggs

Mike Vrabel was asked on Wednesday about the videos featuring Diggs, and the Patriots coach did not go into much detail. He did seem to indicate that the team is not thrilled about the situation.

“Well, it’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “We’re hoping that with our time here on the field today, when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call-it periods, that we’re making great decisions. So, the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Diggs has participated in some OTAs with the Patriots, but he has not been present for either session where the media was allowed.

Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games in his lone season with the Houston Texans last year. He missed half the year after suffering a torn ACL, though he is expected to be ready for Week 1.