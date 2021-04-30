Patriots take Mac Jones in first round of NFL Draft as predicted

Long before all the rumors that had Mac Jones going No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, he was tied to the New England Patriots. And now that fate has come true.

The Patriots did not trade up or down in the first round. Instead, they stayed put and waited for several quarterback to go ahead of them. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance went Nos. 1-3. The Chicago Bears traded up to take Justin Fields at No. 11. The Patriots waited for Jones to fall to them and took him when he was on the board.

Recall that veteran ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Jones going to New England at No. 15 in his original mock draft. Kiper further put the pressure on by comparing Jones to Tom Brady.

Patriots fans shouldn’t expect the next Tom Brady. Not only would that be unfair, but it would also be unrealistic.

Still, at least New England has a young quarterback to get excited about finally, and we’re not talking about Jarrett Stidham. Maybe Cam Newton and Jones will battle it out to see who starts at first. But New England would love to see Jones become their franchise QB.