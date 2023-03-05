Patriots plan to release veteran QB

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their veteran players.

The Patriots are expected to release quarterback Brian Hoyer, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Hoyer will be cut before March 15, which is the start of the new league year.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $4 million contract with New England last offseason. The deal included $1.4 million in guaranteed money for 2023.

Hoyer’s latest stint with the Patriots was his third. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009, and Hoyer spent the first three years of his career in New England. He then played for several other teams before returning as a backup to Tom Brady in 2017 and 2018.

After Mac Jones suffered an ankle sprain last season, Hoyer started for the Patriots in Week 4. He was knocked out of the game with a concussion and did not see action for the rest of the season as rookie Bailey Zappe overtook him for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

With Hoyer out of the mix, the Patriots are likely to bring in another veteran quarterback to compete with Zappe for the primary backup job behind Jones.