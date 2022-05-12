Report: Patriots trade once-promising QB prospect to Raiders

The New England Patriots gave Jarrett Stidham an opportunity to be the heir to the Tom Brady throne, but the former Auburn star was unable to capitalize. He is now headed to a new team.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reports that the Patriots have agreed to trade Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams are expected to swap late-round draft picks in the deal.

Source: The Patriots are working on a trade to send QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders. The teams will flip late-round picks in the deal. (Credit to @IAmJamesStewart for being on the rumor earlier.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 12, 2022

James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub was the first to report the news.

New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round back in 2019. He appeared in eight games over his first two years and then underwent offseason back surgery prior to last season. Stidham was activated in November and served as the Patriots’ third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. He did not play in any games.

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator with the Patriots when they drafted Stidham. That connection was likely the catalyst behind the trade.