Report: People close to Aaron Rodgers think he is done with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has given no indication that he will join his Packers teammates at work anytime soon. That may be something fans in Green Bay are going to have to get used to.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Friday that there are people close to Rodgers who

“remain adamant that he is stuck in and won’t play for the Packers ever again.” At the very least, Rodgers and the Packers are nowhere near settling their differences.

The Packers began the third phase of their offseason program this week, and Rodgers was never expected to attend. He’s one of several players who have been pushing for changes to the NFL’s offseason schedule, so he may not have shown up even under different circumstances. However, playing for the Packers seems to be the furthest thing from the reigning MVP’s mind at the moment.

La Canfora said he would not be surprised if Rodgers drags the situation out until September in an attempt to force a trade.

Rodgers was in Hawaii this week vacationing with his fiancee Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller and Teller’s wife Keleigh, who shared some photos and videos of the crew on social media.