Pete Carroll could target his former assistant for OC job

Pete Carroll may turn to a familiar name as he looks to fill out his Las Vegas Raiders staff.

Longtime Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is seen as the likeliest candidate to become Carroll’s offensive coordinator, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Bevell previously served as Carroll’s offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2011 to 2017, and they won Super Bowl XLVIII together. Bevell currently serves as the passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Waldron, another former Seahawks offensive coordinator under Carroll, is also seen as a potential backup option.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Carroll seems to be prioritizing familiar names in his new job with the Raiders. There has even been speculation that he could seek to reunite with his former quarterback in Las Vegas. Carroll was highly successful with the Seahawks, and if he wants to reconstruct that in his new job, it makes sense for him to turn to the trusted assistants that helped create that success.

The Raiders would welcome it as well. The franchise has not won a playoff game since the 2002 season. If Carroll can lay the foundations for something better, this hire will be a win for the organization.