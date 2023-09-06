 Skip to main content
Pete Carroll offers big status update on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

September 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered a big status update on Wednesday regarding Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Carroll told reporters that he expects Smith-Njigba to play in the team’s Week 1 opener at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist while nearly scoring in the Seahawks’ second preseason game. He underwent surgery on it but apparently is ready to return.

Smith-Njigba was the No. 20 overall pick by Seattle and the first receiver selected in the draft. Smith-Njigba’s biggest season in college at Ohio State came in 2021 when he had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Seahawks are hoping for a big rookie season from him.

