Pete Carroll does not seem to be a fan of ‘Let Russ Cook’ campaign

The phrase “Let Russ Cook” has become a rallying cry for Seattle Seahawks fans who want to see the team let Russell Wilson air the ball out more, and Pete Carroll is clearly not a fan of it.

The Seahawks put together an impressive performance in their 28-16 road win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. After the game, Carroll praised Wilson and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for a game plan that was very effective. The coach said Waldron and Wilson were “just cooking” in their first regular season game together. Carroll was immediately disgusted with himself for phrasing it that way.

The absolute BEST moment from Pete Carroll’s postgame press conference today. Shows his awareness and possible contempt for the “Let Russ Cook” campaign last season. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wRhUAigKEI — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 13, 2021

“I don’t think I ever said that one time all last year,” Carroll told reporters.

You can understand why Carroll would be annoyed by the “Let Russ Cook” movement. It stems from fans being dissatisfied with Carroll’s coaching staff. Heck, even Wilson has gone all-in on the phrase, and he did so before a tumultuous offseason in which it looked like he might demand a trade.

Wilson completed 18-of-23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns against the Colts. Keep in mind that he also got off to a hot start last year before Seattle’s offense sputtered down the stretch. Carroll may not like the phrase “Let Russ Cook,” but the Seahawks tend to see better results when they do.