Russell Wilson looking to trademark ‘Let Russ Cook’ to sell cooking utensils

The Seattle Seahawks have opened up their playbook for Russell Wilson this season, and the quarterback is poised to set career highs across the board. You could say that the Seahawks are finally letting Wilson cook, and Russ is taking advantage both on and off the field.

Wilson filed a trademark last month for the phrase “Let Russ Cook.” In addition to wanting to use the phrase to sell apparel, Wilson also noted in his trademark filing that he will use it to sell cooking utensils and other items.

Russell Wilson has filed a trademark for "LET RUSS COOK." The filing indicates that Wilson intends to sell a line of cooking utensils and tools using the trademark (as well as clothing).#letrusscook#Seahawks #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/vOOQhoxlPt — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 6, 2020

The phrase “Let Russ Cook” gained popularity early last season and became a cry for the Seahawks to stop limiting the Pro Bowl quarterback. The belief is that Seattle has always focused on playing stout defense and running the ball rather than letting Wilson air it out like many other top quarterbacks in the NFL. Wilson even shared his thoughts on the “let Russ Cook” movement earlier this year.

Wilson certainly isn’t being held back this year. He has 2,151 yards and 26 touchdown passes in just seven games. His career high for yards is 4,219 and touchdown passes is 35. He’s on pace to shatter both of those marks.

If Wilson can sell some cookware while having the best season of his career, that’s even better.

Photo: Larry Maurer/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0