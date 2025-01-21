Report: Pete Carroll emerging as top head coach option for AFC team

A pathway may be opening for Pete Carroll to return to coaching in 2025.

Carroll is believed to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ top option to take over as head coach, according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also seen as a strong candidate, but the Raiders may lose out to the New Orleans Saints or New York Jets in that pursuit.

The Raiders are moving to other options after Ben Johnson, their top target, opted for a different job on Monday.

At 73, Carroll might not be the ideal long-term option for the Raiders, but he could be a suitable choice to conduct a short-term rebuild and construct a stable and winning culture in Las Vegas. The franchise has made the playoffs just twice in the last two decades and has not won a postseason game since Jan. 19, 2003. Carroll, meanwhile, built up one of the most successful franchises of the last decade-plus in Seattle, and the Raiders would love to achieve anything close to that.

Carroll has already interviewed with the Raiders and may draw interest from elsewhere as well. Las Vegas appears to be his most realistic chance of landing a head coaching job, however, and he might be the favorite at this point.