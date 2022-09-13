Pete Carroll reveals 1 way Seahawks slowed Russell Wilson

Pete Carroll spent 10 years working with Russell Wilson, and the Seattle Seahawks coach tried to use that valuable knowledge to his advantage when preparing his team to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Wilson found plenty of success through the air against his former team, but the Broncos scored just one touchdown in their 17-16 loss. Carroll revealed one of Seattle’s defensive strategies during his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710 AM Tuesday.

Carroll says part of Seattle's defensive game plan was to make Russell Wilson move to his left. "When he moves to his left it's hard for him, numbers-wise.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 13, 2022

Carroll said the numbers show that Wilson is far less effective when he has to move to his left and throw. That is hardly a surprise, and the same is true for most right-handed quarterbacks. Wilson is at his best when he can extend plays and throw while moving to his right, so the Seahawks made a conscious effort to force him the other way.

Wilson completed 29-of-42 passes for 340 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The Seahawks did not exactly make life miserable for him, but their bend-don’t-break approach worked well. They also got a big assist when Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made a baffling decision at the end of the game.