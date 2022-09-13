Nathaniel Hackett makes baffling decision at end of loss to Seahawks

What was Nathaniel Hackett thinking? That is all one could ask while watching the end of the Denver Broncos’ 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football.”

The Broncos were down 17-16 and got the ball back with 4:02 left after forcing a Seattle 3-and-out late in the game. They started at their 22 and moved the ball to near midfield. Denver found themselves in a 3rd-and-14 from their 45 with 1:11 left, and Russell Wilson checked a pass down to Javonte Williams, who gained nine yards.

Denver then had a 4th-and-5 with about a minute left, all three timeouts, and the clock ticking. Denver let the clock get down to 20 seconds left and took a timeout.

Here’s the really bafling part: with his team down by one and a 4th-and-5 with two timeouts and 20 seconds left, Hackett chose to attempt a 64-yard field goal with Brandon McManus rather than have the offense try to convert.

Hackett really thought McManus had a better chance of making an extremely long field goal, in Seattle, than his offense did of converting that fourth down.

That’s tough to swallow.

Wilson wanted out of Seattle because he felt Pete Carroll didn’t trust him. Now his new head coach didn’t trust him to convert a 4th-and-5 with the game on the line.

How can Wilson be OK with that?