Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree to multi-year extension

Pete Carroll is one of the oldest head coaches in the NFL at age 69, but it does not seem like the Seattle Seahawks leader is thinking about retirement.

Carroll and the Seahawks agreed to a multi-year contract extension this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While no one in the organization has confirmed the deal, it is believed to tie Carroll to Seattle through the 2025 season.

Carroll is the winningest head coach in Seahawks history with a record of 106-60-1. He has led the team to eight playoff appearances, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl win.

Aside from Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who is 73, Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL. However, he still coaches with the same level of enthusiasm he always has and has led Seattle to a 6-1 record this year.