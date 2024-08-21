Pete Carroll lands new job at USC

Pete Carroll did not take another coaching job after he parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, but he is making a return to USC.

Carroll revealed during an appearance on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Tuesday that he is going to be teaching a class at USC. While he did not provide specifics, the 72-year-old called the job “a really exciting endeavor.”

“Well what I’m kind of keeping under undercover here for a bit, but I will wind up working down at USC. I’m gonna wind up teaching down there,” Carroll said. “Wow, and I’m looking forward to that. It’s going to be a really exciting endeavor when it all is finalized and all that. Not quite yet, but we’re you know, I’m down in L.A. today doing some stuff.”

Carroll had a successful run as the head coach at USC from 2001-2009. He led the Trojans to a national title in 2005, though that win and many others were vacated due to a pay-for-play scandal that was centered around Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. Still, Carroll’s USC squad led by Bush and Matt Leinart is considered one of the best college teams of all time.

Carroll did not totally close the door on coaching again and said he “could coach tomorrow” if he had the desire. However, he is focused on the upcoming USC gig and doing “some advising and counseling” for other teams.

The Seahawks stunned a lot of people when they pushed Carroll out after the 2023 season. They have since made some significant changes to move on from the Carroll era. While Carroll was supposed to transition into an advisory role with the team, it does not sound like he has been very involved with the Seahawks this offseason.