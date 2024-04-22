Seahawks make huge changes to move away from Pete Carroll era

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be quickly moving on from the Pete Carroll era in a rather remarkable fashion.

New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has made significant changes around the team facility that involve effectively wiping out Carroll’s legacy, according to Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. That includes all the photos of key moments that had previously been outside the team room, including Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake” run and Richard Sherman’s tipped pass in the 2013 NFC Championship game to clinch a victory.

The team has not stopped there, as Carroll’s slogans “Always compete” and “All in!” have also been removed. Macdonald even removed the basketball hoop that Carroll had put in the main meeting room.

This could certainly be controversial in some circles, especially since Carroll has implied he was pushed out as head coach. Macdonald’s aims probably are not sinister, however. Carroll had been in charge since 2010, and Macdonald likely wants his players to be able to embrace a completely new start without being weighed down by the accomplishments of the previous regime.

Virtually everyone from the Seahawks’ title team is gone now. The banners will still hang, but that looks to be about it as far as the team facility goes.